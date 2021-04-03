Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 438,860 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $123,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.27 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

