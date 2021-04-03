Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

PRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.83.

PRI stock opened at $151.26 on Friday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $157.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.83.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

