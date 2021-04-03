Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 46,776 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,776 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.09% of Mesa Laboratories worth $74,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth $567,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377 shares in the company, valued at $102,461.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,436 shares of company stock worth $2,582,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MLAB opened at $248.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.91. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.48 and a 12 month high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.