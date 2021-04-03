Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 2,658.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $67,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

NYSE FUN opened at $49.63 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

