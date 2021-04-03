Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $73,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of SKY opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,204,862.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Insiders sold 450,902 shares of company stock worth $19,908,415 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.