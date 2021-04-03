Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Parsons were worth $82,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,012,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Parsons by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,364,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

NYSE:PSN opened at $40.47 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.