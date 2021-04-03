Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 86,317 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.71% of Mohawk Industries worth $71,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.84.

MHK stock opened at $198.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $199.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

