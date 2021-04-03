Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 770,319 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,538,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,319 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $78,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $430,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,189,705 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $519,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,944,122 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $252,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,815 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

UBER stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351,881.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.