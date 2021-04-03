Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PMOIY has been the subject of several other reports. Investec cut Premier Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Premier Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.25.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of PMOIY stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $283.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.