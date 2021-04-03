PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PRA Health ended the fourth quarter on a strong note with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. Solid performance by both Clinical Research and Data Solutions segments is a major positive as well. PRA Health continues to gain from large pharmaceutical companies and is also well-poised on the Contract Research Organization (CRO) market prospects. Positive momentum in the international markets is encouraging too. Further, a sturdy liquidity position is impressive.The company’s recent collaboration with PWNHealth and Fulgent Genetics to boost its COVID-19 Monitoring Program is an added boon.The tie-ups with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and Deep Lens, Inc continue to buoy hopes.Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. However, direct costs shot up. Also contraction in both margins is a woe.”

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.89.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $156.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average is $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $157.50.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.