PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and PRA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.51 PRA Health Sciences $3.07 billion 3.29 $243.02 million $4.80 32.53

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PRA Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Health Sciences has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and PRA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 PRA Health Sciences 1 7 3 0 2.18

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 93.45%. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $118.25, indicating a potential downside of 24.28%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PRA Health Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and PRA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65% PRA Health Sciences 7.09% 22.21% 7.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. The Data Solutions segment involves in data and analytics; technology solutions and real-world insights, and services primarily to the company’s life science clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

