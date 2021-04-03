Power Ledger (POWR) Achieves Market Cap of $272.12 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $272.12 million and approximately $53.03 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00054141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 753.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00674485 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00070005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028756 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,747,654 coins. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

