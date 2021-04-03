Populous (PPT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.62 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Populous token can now be bought for $4.17 or 0.00007114 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $221.96 million and $21.62 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.00671977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027903 BTC.

About Populous

PPT is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

