PopularCoin (POP) Trading Down 65.8% This Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. PopularCoin has a market cap of $350,084.03 and $120.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 65.8% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00052130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.24 or 0.00356126 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,596.84 or 0.99998815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00096711 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001197 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,155,697,004 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

