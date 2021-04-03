Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Get Popular alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BPOP. UBS Group raised Popular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. Popular has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $75.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Popular (BPOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.