Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. Popular has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

