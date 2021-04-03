Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,266.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and $11,266.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be bought for $682.28 or 0.01142872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00074981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.77 or 0.00291069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.99 or 0.00793969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00091513 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00028843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,232 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

