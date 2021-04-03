Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.07.

NYSE PHR opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,271 shares of company stock valued at $27,042,052. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Phreesia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 240,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

