Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $70.20 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 128,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

