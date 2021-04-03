Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 188,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,095,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.