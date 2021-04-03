Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $362,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,355.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $428,198.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,461.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,490 shares of company stock worth $5,779,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after purchasing an additional 236,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PING shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

PING stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. 895,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.43, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.