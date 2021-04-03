Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 9.6%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $147.00 and last traded at $146.68. 122,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,354,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.88.

Several research firms have commented on PDD. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average of $139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

