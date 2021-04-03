Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Up 7.6%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.95 and last traded at $74.77. Approximately 2,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,366,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $951.63 million, a P/E ratio of -100.15 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.