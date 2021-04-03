Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Up 7.6%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.95 and last traded at $74.77. Approximately 2,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,366,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.49.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $951.63 million, a P/E ratio of -100.15 and a beta of 0.54.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
