Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.74) Per Share

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will earn ($3.74) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 369,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $8,224,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,814,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,066,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $246,352.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $448,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,308 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,040. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

