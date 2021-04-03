Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 167,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. 1,844,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.07.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.