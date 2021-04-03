Perpetual Investment Management Limited Purchases New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 65,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,000. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.1% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,020,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.98. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

