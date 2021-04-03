Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $172.11 and a 1-year high of $252.12.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.38.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

