Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $5.62 Million in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 137,208 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bancolombia by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of CIB stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 89,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,342. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.