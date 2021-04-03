Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $11.54 Million in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 390,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,000. Invitation Homes makes up 1.7% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,231,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,308. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $32.69.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

