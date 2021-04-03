Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.25. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 21,600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$8.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

