Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.18. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 5,358 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Perpetual Energy from $0.05 to $0.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.