Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Position Trimmed by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,737 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 73,635 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

