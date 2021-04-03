PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading Up 290.3% This Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 290.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $573,449.69 and approximately $2,614.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011889 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004930 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.46 or 0.00402343 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,418,072 coins and its circulating supply is 44,169,469 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

