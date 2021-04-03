Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pearson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,913 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,902 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pearson by 51.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 131,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pearson alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PSO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.1885 dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.