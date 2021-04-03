PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

PBF Energy stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

