Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $98.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $101.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

