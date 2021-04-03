Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.