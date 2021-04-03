Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 172,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,676 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $232.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

