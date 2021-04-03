Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,698,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $353.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.16 and a 1-year high of $379.13. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens cut their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.81.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

