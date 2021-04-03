Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.