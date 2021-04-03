Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Short Interest Update

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 257,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 9.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Park City Group by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Park City Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park City Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Park City Group by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

