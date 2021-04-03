Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Position Raised by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Paramount Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

