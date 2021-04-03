Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $9.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.35.
Several research firms have weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Featured Article: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.