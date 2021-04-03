Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:PANR opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £227.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 11.75 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 48.58 ($0.63).

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

