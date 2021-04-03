Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 2,882 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

MFGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

MFGP opened at $7.82 on Friday. Micro Focus International plc has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

