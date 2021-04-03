Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,337 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ichor were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ichor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

