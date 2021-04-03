Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,168 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,435.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,127.30 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,174.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,007.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

