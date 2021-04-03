Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Get Ozon alerts:

OZON stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.10. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OZON shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.