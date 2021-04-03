Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000.
OZON stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.10. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77.
About Ozon
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
