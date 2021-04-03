Paloma Partners Management Co Has $357,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196,603 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

