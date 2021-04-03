Paloma Partners Management Co Has $337,000 Stock Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the third quarter worth about $421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the third quarter worth about $228,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

NYSE BXS opened at $32.51 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.